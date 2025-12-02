Back to overview
BREAKING NEWS: CPRA cuts ribbon on Louisiana’s largest-ever marsh creation project

Coastal Erosion
December 2, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony today, celebrating the completion of the Lake Borgne Marsh Creation Project in St. Bernard Parish.

photo courtesy of CPRA

Construction on the project near Shell Beach began in 2021 and utilized 15 million cubic yards of dredged material, enough to fill the Superdome about three times.

Upon completion, the project became Louisiana’s largest marsh creation effort by acreage, restoring 3,180 acres of marsh along the lake’s south shore.

For decades, our southeastern coast has battled erosion and land loss,” said Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry. “The completion of the Lake Borgne project marks a major victory in our effort to protect Louisiana’s coast while safeguarding the people and industries that rely on it. I’m grateful to CPRA for their exceptional work, and I’m confident even greater achievements lie ahead.”

Located southeast of Lake Pontchartrain, separated by The Rigolets and the stretches of I-10 and Highway 90 that connect New Orleans and St. Tammany Parish, Lake Borgne is a critical first line of defense from hurricanes and other storms in the Gulf of Mexico that threaten Louisiana.

Completion of the project reinforces the nearby Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System (HSDRRS) around the Greater New Orleans area, providing an added layer of defense and protection.

During construction, CPRA added a component of the nearby Bayou La Loutre Marsh Creation and Ridge Restoration into the project. This addition created and nourished approximately 421 acres of marsh south of Lena Lagoon.

In addition, 5.46 miles of ridge along the bayou’s banks were constructed to support 24.4 acres of Live Oak/Hackberry maritime forest habitat, CPRA concluded. 

