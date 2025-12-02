Lake Lanier Association: Project Armor wraps up (VIDEO)

Back to overview
Coastal Protection
December 2, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Lake Lanier Association (LLA) has completed the third phase of its shoreline protection effort, reinforcing another stretch of vulnerable shoreline.

photo courtesy of LLA

This phase of LLA’s shoreline protection project reinforced 5,280 feet – that’s 1 mile – across 16 vulnerable areas on Lake Lanier impacted by severe erosion. Without Project Armor, many beloved islands could have disappeared forever,” the Lake Lanier Association said.

Known as Project Armor, the latest phase added rip rap – large, strategically placed rock – along these areas.

Since 2014, the Association has fortified three linear miles of shoreline across 28 sites, part of its mission to keep Lake Lanier clean, full and safe.

According to LLA, this shoreline protection project was made possible by the members of the Lake Lanier Association and in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Lake Sidney Lanier, Marine Specialties, Martin Marietta, Simpson Trucking And Grading, Inc., Gwinnett County Government Water Resources, Forsyth County Georgia Government and Hall County Government.

