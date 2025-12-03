DEME’s TSHDs Pearl River and Nile River busy in Malaysia

Back to overview
Dredging
December 3, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

DEME is taking part in the 2025 maintenance dredging works for Bintulu Port and Samalaju Industrial Port. This is a key initiative awarded by Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad (BPHB) to HMN Nadhir Sdn. Bhd. in Sarawak, Malaysia.

photo courtesy of DEME

For the current project, DEME has deployed its trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHDs) Pearl River and Nile River.

photo courtesy of DEME

Operational coordination included the setup of floating and land-based reclamation pipelines at both ports, daily progress reporting, and hydrographic survey validation to ensure precision and efficiency throughout the operation,” DEME said.

“By restoring navigational depths and enhancing port functionality, this project further reinforces Sarawak’s position as a vital hub for industrial and LNG cargo.”

DEME added that they have a long-standing presence in Bintulu, dating back to 1995 with the Capital Dredging and Stone Column Works at the LPG Terminal.

