Port of Açu, Van Oord: The first dredging operations with HVO biofuel set for 2026

Dredging
December 3, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Port of Açu, located in the northern region of Rio de Janeiro state, and Van Oord announced a partnership earlier this week to collaborate on several sustainable initiatives, including the use of biofuel in the access channel dredging works.

photo courtesy of Van Oord

The project is set to start in 2026, the Port said, adding that the dredging operations will already be supplied with HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil), known as green diesel – a renewable fuel – in a pioneering initiative in the country.

This partnership reinforces our commitment to leading the energy transition in the Brazilian port sector by adopting solutions that prepare the country for new environmental standards. We are contributing to global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable energy,” said Vinicius Patel, Director of Port Administration and Services at the Port of Açu.

Van Oord’s dredgers are already maintaining the channels at the Port, and the new phase foresees the engines beginning to operate on biofuel.

According to the Port, the measure will reduce carbon emissions and support the decarbonization goals of both parties.

