TSHD Cap d'Aunis completes Port of La Rochelle dredging

Dredging
December 3, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Port of La Rochelle said that the deepening of its access channel, the final phase of the Port Horizon 2025 nautical access improvement program, is now complete.

photo courtesy of charente-maritime.gouv.fr

The Port, located in the City of La Rochelle, kicked off the latest round of dredging operations in October.

According to their official statement, the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Cap d’Aunis removed approximately 80,000 m³ of sediment during the cleanup program.

Providing large and deep-draft vessels with better nautical access is essential for our port. And it is entirely our responsibility to adapt to the increasing size of ships to boost traffic across all our sectors at our various terminals,” said Nicolas Menard, the Port’s Director of Infrastructure.

Also, the dredging project included monitoring measures related to turbidity levels.

