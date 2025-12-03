VIDEO: Paans Van Oord restores bed protection at Borgharen Weir

Back to overview
Technology
December 3, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Paans Van Oord completed the restoration works on the Borgharen Weir recently. The project was undertaken in collaboration with Mourik and Rijkswaterstaat.

photo courtesy of Paans Van Oord

The Borgharen Weir is a weir and lock complex on the Dutch Meuse River, close to Maastricht. The weir controls the water level and thus ensures good navigability of the river and effective water management.

Paans Van Oord restored the bed protection, not only with traditional cranes and dumpers, but also with an underwater robot.

According to the company, all works were completed in time for the high water season, ensuring that the bed protection can function reliably for many years to come.

