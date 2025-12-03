Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Work to improve Worthing coastal defenses begins

Coastal Erosion
December 3, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Work to improve Worthing’s coastal defenses to protect homes and businesses along the seafront and in the town center is underway.

photo courtesy of Worthing Borough Council

Worthing Borough Council said: “The team from our contractor began setting up a compound on the beach so they can start work on the phased multimillion-pound scheme to repair and improve groynes along the seafront to help protect our amazing coastline from Seaview Road to our border with Lancing at Brooklands.”

“Ahead of this, the team have been scanning the beach to confirm the location of utilities cables in preparation for the first phase of the work beginning next week.”

According to the Council, the first section to be improved will be between the pier and Warwick Road.

This project, led by the Environment Agency, is designed to protect homes and businesses along the seafront and in the town center for the next 10 years.

Also, a separate longer-term scheme will be developed with the Environment Agency to prevent the erosion of the coast and flooding for the next 50 years.

