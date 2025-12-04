Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Jan De Nul: Removing asbestos risk in nature reserve in Willebroek

Jan De Nul: Removing asbestos risk in nature reserve in Willebroek

Dredging
December 4, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Until 1970, paths and dikes in the Blaasveldbroek nature reserve in Willebroek were raised with asbestos waste. The effects are still felt today, Jan De Nul said.

photo courtesy of Jan De Nul

On behalf of the Public Waste Agency of Flanders (OVAM) and the Nature and Forest Agency (ANB), Jan De Nul is working together with Aertssen to provide a sustainable solution and restore the natural environment.

Sofie Van Zele, Environmental Works Expert at Jan De Nul, said: “The potential exposure to asbestos posed a risk for nature management by ANB and prevented further development of the nature reserve. Based on a thorough comparison of the various options, with environment, health, and feasibility as the main criteria, an integrated approach was chosen that eliminates the risk while also enabling valuable ecological restoration.”

The restoration works began in early July 2025.

All asbestos has since been safely contained or covered. Air quality was monitored by the partners both at the site and in the surrounding area, and at no point were levels recorded above the detection threshold.

In the coming months, work will continue on finishing and restoring the area. Completion of the works is scheduled for summer 2026, Jan De Nul concluded.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles