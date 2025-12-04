Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Land Commissioner Buckingham: More sand for West Galveston Beach

Land Commissioner Buckingham: More sand for West Galveston Beach

Beach Nourishment
December 4, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., said that the Continuing Authorities Program Section 204 (CAP 204) West Galveston Beach Nourishment Project has added 93,308 cubic yards of beach-quality sand to 1,000 linear feet of West Galveston Beach as of November 18, 2025.

photo courtesy of glo.texas.gov

This project is being executed through a partnership between the Texas General Land Office (GLO), the City of Galveston, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

According to The Texas General Land Office, USACE continues to oversee the project’s construction efforts through Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company as the contracting partner.

Galveston Island was my home for more than a decade. Preserving its beautiful shorelines is a mission that is dear to my heart and essential for the future of the island’s vibrant coastal community,” said Commissioner Buckingham.

The placement of over 93,000 cubic yards of beach-quality sand along West Galveston Beach marks a significant milestone in the GLO’s mission to combat encroaching erosion and fortify the Texas coast from damage caused by tropical storms and hurricanes.”

In June 2025, after recognizing the urgent need to address significant erosion along the island’s west end, the City of Galveston formally requested assistance from USACE to explore long-term solutions, which included a feasibility study that showed the overall cost and scope of the project and determined federal interest.

The feasibility study formulated alternatives to achieve restoration, evaluated the environmental effects of the alternatives, documented project requirements, and provided a scope and cost estimate for project implementation.

Once the feasibility study was complete, USACE prepared detailed project plans and specifications while handling the required federal permit needs.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles