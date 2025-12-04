Back to overview
VIDEO: Missouri River bank revetment stabilization and repair

Technology
December 4, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Omaha District has released a video named “Missouri River Bank Revetment Stabilization and Repair”.

photo courtesy of USACE

The video shows how a crew from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District’s Missouri River Project Office, place riprap along the banks of the Missouri River as part of a bank revetment stabilization and repair project.

View on Youtube.

According to USACE, these efforts help reduce erosion, maintain navigation channels, and protect critical infrastructure along the river.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, maintains Missouri River bank revetments from Sioux City, Iowa to Rulo Nebraska stretching more than 75 miles.


