New milestone achieved at Stallingborough project

Infrastructure
December 5, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Environment Agency said that the third year of construction on the Stallingborough flood defense scheme has been completed, resulting in 2300 properties being better protected.

photo courtesy of gov.uk

The project, which began construction in 2023, is set to safeguard homes, nationally important infrastructure, and vital industry in Lincolnshire.

The improved flood defenses enable significant economic development in the area. A power station is being built, large areas of land can now be developed, and rail stations and highways have enhanced protection from flooding. It is estimated this will amount to £1.1 billion of economic benefits over the next 25 years,” Environment Agency said.

EA has been working on two key elements: placing rock armor along the sea wall and refurbishing four outfalls that drain water from the land into the estuary.

In 2024, large granite rocks were installed along 3km of the sea wall to absorb wave energy and significantly reduce the amount of water washing over the defenses. This year, small gaps around pipelines have been filled, and access routes to the outfalls have been improved, making future maintenance and inspection possible.

An additional year of work is required to complete the necessary construction.

Next year, work will include a new overflow being installed at Oldfleet Drain, linking to Middle Drain pumping station, to further reduce flood risk upstream.

