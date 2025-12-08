Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Cape Town Zeekoevlei dredging program reaches major milestone

Dredging
December 8, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The City of Cape Town said that their large-scale restoration of Zeekoevlei has reached a major milestone, with the dredging team surpassing 93.000m³ of sediment removed from Storm Bay.

photo courtesy of City of Cape Town

This puts the project nearly halfway toward its goal of clearing over 200.000m³ of material from these areas.

Launched in June 2025, the project aims to restore water quality and improve ecological health at Zeekoevlei.

The current phase focuses on removing 207.000m³ of accumulated sediment from Storm Bay, with completion expected within 12 months if conditions remain favorable, the City said.

Once this area is complete, dredging will shift to Home Bay, where an additional 157.000m³ of sediment will be removed over around 14 months.

