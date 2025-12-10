Back to overview
Ducks Unlimited: Safeguarding Louisiana’s coast, wildlife and communities

Coastal Protection
December 10, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Ducks Unlimited has been awarded $4.4 million through the National Coastal Resilience Fund to launch a critical land protection project in the Terrebonne Basin.

photo courtesy of Lafourche Parish Government

Ducks said that the work is aimed at safeguarding Louisiana’s coast, wildlife, and communities from increasing climate threats.

Partners on the grant include ConocoPhillips, Lafourche Parish Government, and the South Lafourche Levee District.

The project, Constructing Marsh and Living Shorelines to Enhance the Terrebonne Basin, will create 233 acres of marsh habitat, install 2,000 linear feet of living shoreline, and restore native vegetation.

DU Coastal Restoration Coordinator, Amanda Voisin, said: “By restoring wetlands and building living shorelines, we’re creating natural buffers that will strengthen Louisiana’s coast against future storms. It’s about safeguarding communities while restoring the wetlands that sustain wildlife.”

According to Ducks, these efforts will provide critical wildlife habitat while serving as a natural line of defense for the Larose to Golden Meadow Hurricane Protection System, reducing flood risk to surrounding infrastructure, natural resources, and coastal communities.

