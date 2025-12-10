Back to overview
Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: Newark Bay dredging moves ahead

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Newark Bay dredging moves ahead

Dredging
December 10, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

A maintenance dredging project is in full swing at Newark Bay, N.J.

photo courtesy of USACE

According to USACE, the dredging program is expected to remove approximately 620,000 cubic yards of dredge material from the federal navigation channel.

This effort will help maintain the channel’s authorize depth allowing cargo vessels to safely navigate through the NY&NJ Harbor, they added.

The dredge material will be beneficially reuse at nearby landfills and mine reclamation sites in N.J. and P.A.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles