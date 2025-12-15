Back to overview
Home Dredging Today DEME announces milestone moment for Scheldt Tunnel

DEME announces milestone moment for Scheldt Tunnel

Infrastructure
December 15, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Today, the final of eight massive tunnel elements was successfully immersed beneath the Scheldt River, closing an extraordinary year on the Scheldt Tunnel project, DEME said.

photo courtesy of DEME

With this last element carefully positioned between sections six and eight, one of the most delicate phases of the project was completed right on schedule.

Each 160-meter-long, 60,000-ton tunnel element was positioned beneath the Scheldt with a tolerance of just 35 millimeters.

The past year has been defined by impressive transports, technically demanding immersion operations in a tidal river, and above all, close collaboration between hundreds of specialists. From engineers and marine crews to technicians, planners and pilots, every role mattered – down to the millimeter,” DEME said.

According to today’s announcement, this final immersion was made possible through strong teamwork between the contractor consortium TM COTU, including DEME, and client Lantis. 

