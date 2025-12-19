Back to overview
Knowledge Marine bags Jawaharlal Nehru Port dredging deal

Knowledge Marine bags Jawaharlal Nehru Port dredging deal

Dredging
December 19, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has won the $6.4 million Jawaharlal Nehru Port dredging contract from Dredging Corporation of India (DCI).

photo courtesy of kmew.in

The scope of the work order includes removal of rock pinnacles and high spots at the Port’s Coastal Berth, followed by the disposal of the dredged material at the designated dumping ground, DS-3.

According to Knowledge Marine, this technically critical rock dredging assignment necessitates extensive pre-treatment and the execution of underwater controlled blasting, subsequent to high-precision drilling operations in rock formations exhibiting compressive strengths in excess of 170 megapascals.

The operations will be carried out through an integrated deployment of advanced marine assets, including a dedicated drilling and blasting barge, trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHDs), a backhoe dredger, self-propelled hopper barges, and secured explosives storage facilities.

