Home Dredging Today Spotlight on Lock and Dam 7 outdraft modification project (VIDEO)

December 23, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Construction is complete on a rock weir structure that will help reduce outdraft conditions at Lock and Dam 7, located near La Crescent, Minnesota, the USACE St. Paul District said.

photo courtesy of USACE

USACE had identified Lock and Dam 7 as one of the most dangerous lock sites on the river, and after two years of planning, they decided to construct an elevated rock weir structure for safety.

View on Youtube.

The rock placement is designed to reduce out draft conditions to make this a safer and more navigable lock for the industry,” said Tony Horacek, the project’s contracting officer representative.

The design of the dog-legged structure was finalized after pilots tested various designs through a digital ship simulation. This ensured that the specific design would lead to optimal results, USACE concluded.

