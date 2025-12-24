Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Phillippi dredging project underway (VIDEO)

Phillippi dredging project underway (VIDEO)

Dredging
December 24, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Sarasota County has started a multiphase dredging project along Phillippi Creek to address flooding issues during major storms.

photo courtesy of Sarasota County Government (Official)

In the following video, Sarasota County Stormwater Director Ben Quartermaine provides an update on Phase 1 (High-Spot Dredging) of the Phillippi Creek Dredge Project.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Youtube.

This project is set to address critical areas of sedimentation between South Tuttle Avenue and South Beneva Road.

Also, the dredge will improve stormwater conveyance and water quality within the Phillippi Creek Basin and is part of the county’s ongoing efforts to strengthen stormwater infrastructure.

Related News