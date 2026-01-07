Van Oord wraps up Noord-Beveland project on Bio-LNG fuel

Back to overview
Dredging
January 7, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Van Oord has completed coastline maintenance in the Dutch Noord-Beveland, Zeeland, as commissioned by Rijkswaterstaat.

photo courtesy of Van Oord

In total, 1 million cubic meters of sand was deposited on and right in front of the Banjaard beach using the LNG-fueled trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Vox Apolonia.

“A special aspect of this project was the use of 100% Bio-LNG fuel, which further underlines Van Oord’s and Rijkswaterstaat’s commitment to an implementation method that minimizes emissions,” the Dutch company said.

The assignment was part of the Dutch Coastline Care program.

Next year, Van Oord will also carry out beach replenishment for the beaches at Goeree-Westkop and Heemskerk. 

