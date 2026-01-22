Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Cashman expands its marine fleet

Cashman expands its marine fleet

Dredging
January 22, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Cashman has expanded its marine fleet with the addition of the 4000 horsepower tugboat Timothy M.

photo courtesy of Cashman

The Timothy M brings added flexibility to our fleet and will work on multiple project types, including dredging and marine construction,” Cashman said.

“The purchase of this tugboat reflects Cashman’s continued investment into innovative and efficient marine operations.”

Cashman is a privately held multi-disciplinary construction and development company, founded and owned by Jay M. Cashman, the Chairman of the Board.

They offer a comprehensive portfolio of companies and services in the heavy civil & marine construction, dredging, renewables, prestressed concrete storage tanks, etc.

Related News