Back to overview
Home Dredging Today VIDEO UPDATE: Newark Bay maintenance dredging project

VIDEO UPDATE: Newark Bay maintenance dredging project

Dredging
January 23, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE New York District has just released a very interesting video about the Newark Bay maintenance dredging project.

photo courtesy of USACE

According to USACE, the dredging program is nearing completion, restoring the federal navigation channel to an authorized depth of 50ft.

In the video, Jun Yan, project manager, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District, explains why a federal navigation channel is dredged and how important it is to the economy of the region:

This content is available after accepting the cookies.


View on Youtube.

Related News