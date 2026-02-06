Back to overview
Home Dredging Today TasPorts’ largest infrastructure project underway

TasPorts’ largest infrastructure project underway

Infrastructure
February 6, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Early works are underway on the TasPorts’ largest infrastructure project – redevelopment of Macquarie Wharf 6 in Hobart.

photo courtesy of TasPorts

The Macquarie Wharf 6 redevelopment is the first stage of the broader Macquarie Wharf Redevelopment Project, which is underpinned by a $188 million investment from the Albanese Government.

Federal Minister for the Environment and Water, Murray Watt, said that the project is supporting researchers and expeditioners with modern and reliable port infrastructure.

Antarctic and Southern Ocean science has never been more important, and the redeveloped wharf will support the Australian Antarctic Program to continue its critical work,” Minister Watt said.

“This project secures Tasmania’s role as the gateway to East Antarctica and provides a permanent home tailored to the Nuyina – Australia’s world-class scientific and icebreaking ship.”

TasPorts’ Group Executive Major Projects, Assets and Technical Services, Michel de Vos added that a project team of highly skilled professionals had already been assembled, working alongside TasPorts to deliver this transformative project.

Detailed design is now underway with site investigations, including geo-technical surveys scheduled ahead of demolition in the coming months,” Mr. de Vos said.

Practical completion of the Macquarie Wharf 6 redevelopment is on track for August 2028.

Related News