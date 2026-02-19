Back to overview
VIDEO: Koombana Groyne upgrade – done and dusted

Coastal Erosion
February 19, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

As part of the transformation of Bunbury’s waterfront with the South West Development Commission, the Koombana Groyne has been rebuilt.

photo courtesy of Transport WA

According to Transport WA, more than 21,000 tons of rock has been added to the structure making it safer and stronger.

View on Youtube.

The Koombana Groyne, located in Bunbury, is a coastal protection structure designed to manage erosion, trap sediment, and stabilize the beach at Koombana Bay.

