Beach recycling about to begin along Eastoke frontage

Coastal Erosion
February 20, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Havant Borough Council is carrying out beach recycling along the Eastoke frontage.

photo courtesy of Coastal Partners

According to Coastal Partners, this will reinstate the beach crest height and increase the standard of flood protection ahead of the summer season.

Works will be carried out by Les Searle Group and are due to start on February 23, lasting for up to 4 weeks. Working hours will be between 7:00am to 6:00pm – depending on tide times.

The project will involve the extraction of material from Gunner Point and behind the Coastguard revetment where it will then be transported to the Eastoke frontage and used to reinforce existing beach defenses.

photo courtesy of Coastal Partners

This method of beach recycling allows for us to work with nature to reuse the already existing material that has naturally accumulated on the Western end of the South Hayling seafront,” Coastal Partners concluded.

