EXCLUSIVE: Land reclamation for Naïa Island Dubai nears end

March 11, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Land reclamation for Naïa Island Dubai is now 75% complete, marking a defining step in the creation of a private island estate.

photo courtesy of Shamal Holding

According to Shamal Holding, the development works progress across critical marine engineering and infrastructure works – a clear reflection of coordinated planning and disciplined execution.

This milestone marks an important step in bringing to life Naïa Island Dubai, a private island estate defined by scale, technical rigor, and a carefully shaped coastal masterplan,” Shamal Holding said.

Naïa Island Dubai will span approximately 13 hectares and feature 6 kilometers of pristine beaches. Designed to reflect the natural beauty of an untouched island, the project places strong emphasis on preserving the existing beach environment with open green spaces and coastal terrain, Shamal added. 

The project will reclaim over 28 million cubic meters of sand and place approximately 4.3 million tons of rock.

Also, the work will include the reorientation of existing beaches and the strategic relocation of current rock groynes, optimizing both coastal protection and the guest experience.

