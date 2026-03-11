PHOTO OF THE DAY: TSHD Albatros arrives at Port of Devonport

Back to overview
Dredging
March 11, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Albatros has arrived at the Port of Devonport.

photo courtesy of TasPorts

TasPorts is preparing to start a major maintenance dredging campaign at the Port, supporting safe navigation and port operations at one of Tasmania’s key trade gateways.

Under the project, the TSHD will complete dredging across the operational port area over the next 14-weeks.

As part of this campaign, up to 470,000m3 of natural sediment within the Mersey River will be removed and relocated to an approved offshore disposal site.

