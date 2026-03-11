Back to overview
Port of Tema dredging in full swing

Port of Tema dredging in full swing

Dredging
March 11, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Port of Tema dredging works, aimed at enhancing navigational efficiency and operational capacity in the area, are in full swing.

photo courtesy of Port of Tema

The project involves the dredging operations on the turning basin from -11.5m to -14m, while Berths 13 and 14 are being dredged to depths of -14m and -12m draft respectively to accommodate larger vessels and improve operational efficiency.

Yesterday, the Minister for Transport, Hon. Joseph Bukari Nikpe, paid a working visit to the Port of Tema to inspect the progress of ongoing dredging works.

Commenting the project, Nikpe said that the dredging of Berths 13 and 14 will now allow larger vessels carrying up to 65,000 tons of clinker and other materials to dock directly at Tema, eliminating the previous need for partial offloading at Takoradi Port.

During the visit, the Minister also toured the James Town Fishing Harbor to assess its operations and explore ways to fully equip the facility to make it fully operational.

He was accompanied by the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Hon. Emelia Arthur, Deputy Minister for Transport, Hon. Dorcas Affo-Toffey, Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Hon. Sampson Ahi, and the Chief Director of the Ministry of Transport, William Kartey.

