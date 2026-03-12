EXCLUSIVE: Archirodon withdraws from Durres tender

Back to overview
Infrastructure
March 12, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Enea Karakaci, Albania’s Infrastructure Minister, said that Archirodon, the sole bidder that qualified for the last stage of the tender for the relocation of Albania’s main cargo Port of Durres, has withdrawn, citing rising construction costs.

photo courtesy of royalhaskoningdhv.com

According to Karakaci, the company, which was expected to submit its final offer on March 9, has decided to withdraw, as recent global commodity market uncertainties have significantly increased construction costs.

The Minister also added that the Government will again launch a tender for the project, as it is of a very high economic importance.

Out of five interested companies, Archirodron made it to the second stage of tendering alongside Dutch company Van Oord, which was disqualified for not presenting all required documents.

The project development will include dredging and reclamation activities, the construction of quay walls and the construction of breakwaters.

The new port is set to serve as a shore base to future dry port facilities in Kosovo’s Pristina and North Macedonia’s Skopje.

