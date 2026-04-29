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Oceanside Harbor dredge wraps up this week

Beach Nourishment
April 29, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Oceanside Harbor dredging program will wrap up on Friday, May 1. The Army Corps of Engineers said that 320,000 cubic yards of sand have been deposited on Oceanside beaches.

photo courtesy of City of Oceanside - Government

Crews will begin to demobilize pipe, fencing, and other equipment on Monday, May 4, which could take up to a week. The parking lot at the Oceanside Pier should reopen by Friday, May 8, and Lot 12 at Harbor Beach should reopen by May 11,” the City of Oceanside said.

Beginning in Fall 2026, the annual dredging operation by the Army Corps of Engineers to maintain the safe navigation of vessels will transition to fall. The next dredge is about to start around September 8, 2026.

According to the City, “multiple technical studies show dredging in the fall will better protect Oceanside beaches while keeping the Harbor inlet clear of build up. Scientific monitoring and historical records indicate that fall placement, followed by winter wave conditions, offers the best opportunity for dredged sand to move southward and stay on eroded beaches in South Oceanside.”

The results will be closely monitored, the City concluded.

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