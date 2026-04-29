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Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: Boskalis completes dredging operations for Marsa LNG

BREAKING NEWS: Boskalis completes dredging operations for Marsa LNG

Dredging
April 29, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

With dredging works completed for the Marsa LNG project in Sohar, Oman, the development moves into its next phase, jetty construction and shore protection – in collaboration with BESIX Middle East.

photo courtesy of SOHAR Port and Freezone

The dredging operations, conducted by Boskalis’ trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHDs) Coastway and Willem van Oranje, began in February 2025. The project removed approximately million cubic meters of material, creating a dedicated approach channel and berth pocket for the facility.

SOHAR Port and Freezone said that the project continues to advance within Port’s southern expansion as “one of the region’s leading strategic developments in sustainable energy for the logistics sector”.

The Marsa LNG project is an integrated complex developed by TotalEnergies, which has an 80 percent share, while Oman’s OQ has a 20 percent share.

According to TotalEnergies, the production of the facility is primarily intended to serve the LNG bunkering market in the Gulf.

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