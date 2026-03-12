Back to overview
Dredging Today MSC Group signs contract with ITB and DEME for Snake Island Port development

MSC Group signs contract with ITB and DEME for Snake Island Port development

Dredging
March 12, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

MSC Group has signed a 45-year concession agreement with Nigerdock to develop a container terminal within Snake Island Port (SIP) in Lagos, and finalized an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract with ITB Nigeria and DEME Group to develop it.

photo courtesy of MSC Group

The project forms part of the Group’s investment in Nigeria’s infrastructure and logistics sector, totaling over $1 billion.  

The new terminal will open-up opportunities, enhance efficiency, and elevate Snake Island Port as a major global shipping center. Together with our Group’s other long-term investments in Nigeria, it will generate many local jobs and significantly increase economic revenue and resilience,” said Diego Aponte, President of MSC Group. 

The terminal is designed to have a 910-meter Quay able to use Ship to Shore (STS) cranes and Mobile Harbor Cranes (MHC) serving both deep-sea vessels and barges.

Also, the design considers an initial dredging depth of -16.5 m Chart Datum (CD), aligning with the existing depth of the navigation channel, and a 30-hectare yard with potential expansion areas designed for hybrid Rubber Tired Gantries (RTG).  

