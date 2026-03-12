Back to overview
Tenby Harbor dredging about to begin

Tenby Harbor dredging about to begin

Dredging
March 12, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging work is about to begin at Tenby Harbor, Pembrokeshire County Council said.

photo courtesy of pembrokeshire.gov.uk

Tenby Harbormaster, Chris Salisbury, said that a license for the project is in place and the dredging operations will start on Monday, March 16th and will continue to Wednesday, March 18th.

Cllr Rhys Sinnett, Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services, added: “I’m grateful to our officers for the work being undertaken at Tenby Harbor – this dredging is essential for the operation of Tenby Harbor.”

“The timing of the work has been governed by the tide and the dates represented the last opportunity for the work to be carried out before the boats are placed back in the water.”

Under the project, sand will be removed from the mouth of the Harbor and deposited at the north end of the beach. The work will not affect vessel movements at the Harbor, the Council concluded.

