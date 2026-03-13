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BREAKING NEWS: DEME signs contract for Paranagua access channel concession

Dredging
March 13, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

DEME has signed the 25‑year concession contract with Brazil’s National Secretariat of Ports (SNP) and the National Waterway Transportation Agency (ANTAQ – Agência Nacional de Transportes Aquaviários), formally securing Brazil’s port access channel concession for the Port of Paranaguá.

photo courtesy of DEME

The Paranaguá Port Channel Company SPE S.A., owned by DEME and FTS Participações Societárias S.A. (FTS), will carry out the full scope of works for the Port of Paranaguá – Brazil’s second‑largest public port in the state of Paraná.

The signing ceremony took place yesterday in Brasilia, in the presence of key authorities including the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

With all administrative steps now completed, DEME and FTS can move forward with the next phase of mobilization and implementation.

The Port of Paranaguá plays a pivotal role in the handling of agribulk, containers, and liquid bulk, with annual throughput exceeding 70 million tons.

According to DEME, the planned deepening of the channel – increasing draft capacity from 13.3 m to 15.5 m – together with ongoing maintenance dredging and enhancements to the nautical signaling system, will significantly boost operational efficiency and enable larger vessels to call at the port.

DEME also said that these improvements will further reinforce Paranaguá’s position as one of South America’s foremost export gateways.

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