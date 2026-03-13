Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Guam dredging plan on display

Guam dredging plan on display

Dredging
March 13, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is planning to conduct maintenance dredging at the Agat Small Boat Harbor in Hågat, Guam, to maintain safe navigation depths.

photo courtesy of Hågat Mayor’s Office

This work is part of USACE’s navigation mission to keep federal channels at authorized depths so vessels can travel safely and efficiently.

In coordination with the federal sponsor the Government of Guam, the Hågat Mayor’s Office, the Port Authority of Guam, Bureau of Statistics and Plans, Department of Agriculture Guam, Department of Parks and Recreation, and the Guam Environmental Protection Agency, USACE proposes the beneficial use of dredged material at Nimitz Beach Park.

Beach-quality sand that has accumulated in the harbor will be used to reclaim the eroded shoreline and protect park facilities.

Also, the proposed beach reclamation, involving the discharge of dredged material, will convert approximately 1 acre of intertidal and shallow subtidal nearshore navigable waters to uplands.

Site preparation is scheduled to begin on April 15, 2026, with maintenance dredging and beach fill anticipated to start on May 3, 2026. All work is expected to be completed by May 31, 2026. 

Related News