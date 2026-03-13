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VIDEO: Cape Town seawall project makes progress

Coastal Erosion
March 13, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Work on the City of Cape Town’s seawall project is making significant progress.

photo courtesy of City of Cape Town

According to the latest update, the bulk of the project is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2026, with the intention to open some sections on the western side of the works as the project progresses eastward, if all goes as planned.

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This week, I went out to our Strand seawall project site to see the significant progress the team has made over the past few months. We are now at a stage that a large portion of the challenging sewer infrastructure components has been completed and so work on the seawall is able to progress further again,” said the City of Cape Town’s Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Alderman Eddie Andrews.

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