Back to overview
Home Dredging Today MEIL Group builds modern maritime hub in Andhra Pradesh

MEIL Group builds modern maritime hub in Andhra Pradesh

Dredging
March 16, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

In Andhra Pradesh, the Greenfield Machilipatnam Port is rising as a modern maritime hub, MEIL Group said.

photo courtesy of MEIL Group

Major works, including breakwaters, prefabricated vertical drains, dredging, berth construction, warehouses, administrative facilities, and road networks, are progressing with precision and scale.

According to MEIL Group, the port’s construction is meticulously planned, with 1700 acres allocated to the main facilities and an additional 234 acres dedicated to the essential infrastructure. 

The berths are strategically positioned, with two facing east and two facing west. Three berths cater to all types of goods, while the fourth specializes in coal shipments.

Ships with a maximum capacity of 80,000 tons can navigate the approach channel, a carefully dredged waterway that spans 13 kilometers in length, 450 meters in width, and reaches a depth of 17 meters.

Once operational, it will handle 36 million tons of cargo annually, strengthen regional trade, and drive sustainable economic development for local communities, MEIL Group concluded.

Related News