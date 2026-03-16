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Home Dredging Today Work progresses on Westport Landslide Emergency project

Work progresses on Westport Landslide Emergency project

Coastal Erosion
March 16, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Caltrans and Myers and Sons Construction have finished revetment work for the Westport Landslide Emergency project ahead of schedule, transporting 190,000 tons of rock to the site south of Westport.

photo courtesy of Caltrans District 1

The project involves emergency repairs to Route 1 through coastal revetment to reduce coastal erosion, a soldier pile ground anchor wall to maintain the road foundation, and horizontal drains to reduce ground water levels.

According to Caltrans, these measures are designed to improve resiliency and long-term maintenance of the roadway.

Beach access will be limited over the next two to three weeks because of demobilization and restoration work, they added.

The $110 million project, funded through the SHOPP Emergency Opening program, is scheduled to be completed by November 2026.

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