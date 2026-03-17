Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Coastal Dredging wins East Delacroix Marsh Creation and Terracing contract

Coastal Dredging wins East Delacroix Marsh Creation and Terracing contract

Dredging
March 17, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has awarded a contract for a coastal restoration project in St. Bernard Parish that will create marsh, reduce wave energy, and enhance long-term stability in the Delacroix area.

photo courtesy of CPRA

The East Delacroix Marsh Creation and Terracing project, a Phase 2 effort under the Coastal Wetlands Planning, Protection and Restoration Act (CWPPRA), has been awarded to Coastal Dredging Company.

This project not only protects Louisiana’s coast, it also supports a local business and helps our state’s economy,” said Gordon Dove, chairman of CPRA. “Investing in restoration strengthens our wetlands, protects our communities, and supports good-paying jobs across Louisiana.”

The project is set to create and nourish nearly 400 acres of marsh and construct 19,360 linear feet of terraces, covering approximately 18 acres. According to CPRA, these terraces are designed to reduce wave energy and protect newly created and existing marsh from erosion.

Sediment will be hydraulically dredged from Lake Lery and placed into two confined marsh creation areas, as well as into 30 terraces totaling approximately 15,000 linear feet. An additional 4,360-foot sediment retention terrace will help keep sediment within the project area and maximize restoration benefits.

Coastal Dredging Company is currently preparing construction work plans for CPRA review and approval. Construction is anticipated to be completed by August 2027.

Related News