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Maintenance dredging campaign kicks off at Port of Devonport

Dredging
March 17, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

TasPorts said that a major maintenance dredging campaign at the Port of Devonport is underway.

photo courtesy of Michel de Vos LinkedIn

Under the project, up to 470,000 cubic meters of sediment, including sand, rock, clay and silt which flows down the Mersey River will be removed and relocated to an offshore disposal site. 

Michel de Vos, TasPorts Group Executive, Major Projects, Assets and Technical Services, said that regular dredging and seabed levelling is an essential part of securing Tasmania’s connection with mainland Australia and international markets. 

“Routine dredging ensures the navigational channels and berths remain at their declared depths, which in turn provides a safe navigational passage for Tasmania’s major freight and tourism operators to pass through the port,” Mr. de Vos said.  

The campaign, set to last 14 days, will be the first to be carried out under TasPorts’ new 10-year Sea Dumping permit, issued by the Australian Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW). 

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