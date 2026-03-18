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Home Dredging Today Work on reconnecting San Elijo Lagoon to Pacific Ocean begins

Work on reconnecting San Elijo Lagoon to Pacific Ocean begins

Dredging
March 18, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Nature Collective said that the annual land-based excavation works to reconnect the San Elijo Lagoon to the Pacific Ocean will start this Thursday, March 19.

photo courtesy of Nature Collective

The inlet has closed again, as the channel remains mostly blocked with reduced tidal flow, even after the February winter storm had enough flow to create a temporary natural breach.

The mouth of the lagoon continues to experience a large amount of sand being moved from beaches north of the lagoon, which affects how long it can stay open, Nature Collective said.

The inlet most recently closed during a neap tide, so the water level during this closure hasn’t had impacts on the regrowth of California cordgrass, the preferred habitat of the endangered Ridgway’s Rail.

All work will be conducted west of the railroad bridge, and the sand removed from the inlet will be used to rebuild part of the Cardiff Living Shoreline dunes south of the Charthouse Restaurant.

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