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Jenkins Marine completes Weevil Lake Marina dredging

Dredging
March 20, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Jenkins Marine has completed the dredging operations at the Portsmouth Offshore Group’s Weevil Lake Marina site.

photo courtesy of Jenkins

According to Jenkins, this is a large dredging job involving the removal of some 10,000m3 of spoil funded and organized by POG.

The project required the removal of all the yachts, pontoons and other infrastructure for this work.

Despite some very bad weather dredging commenced in November and, with a huge effort from our dredge team, was finished on time,” Jenkins said.

“Our highly maneuverable 300m³ capacity self-propelled, split hopper barges NAB and Needles worked continuously to take the dredged material to the Nab spoil site, from which NAB takes its name, 13 km southeast of Bembridge, Isle of Wight, even sailing through strong winds to keep working.”

The dredging required some 40 trips to the spoil deposit site, but due to the hard work of the crews and careful planning both before and during the project, dredging was completed within the allocated timeframe.

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