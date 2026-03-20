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TSHD DC Orisant arrives at Orskov Yard for repair

Dredging
March 20, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Reimerswaal Dredging’s trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) DC Orisant recently arrived at Orskov Yard for steelwork, engine installations, electrical repairs, and safety system maintenance.

photo courtesy of Orskov Yard

During dry dock periods, it’s crucial to efficiently carry out maintenance, repairs, and upgrades to keep operating vessels on track, the Yard said.

Commenting the latest activities, the vessel’s captain, Dave van de Gruiter, added: “For a working vessel, time in dry dock is always a critical phase. Planning is tight, expectations are high, and delays directly impact operations.”

“What I particularly value about Orskov Yard is the flexibility. During any docking project, unforeseen or additional work inevitably arises. Another major strength is the wide range of services they can deliver together with their trusted partners. Having all these disciplines aligned and working efficiently together significantly contributes to a smooth docking period.”

Reimerswaal said that the DC Orisant is one of the few ships active in the market that features fully redundant design according to DP2 standards. In other words, all critical components and systems such as electric motors, pumps, generators and bow thrusters are duplicated.

The dredger is completely diesel-electric. All systems are equipped with electric motors and the six generators are controlled by an advanced power management system (PMS). This results in optimum fuel economy and minimizes CO2 emissions.

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