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Bribie Island dredging wraps up, Coast Guard returns home

Dredging
March 23, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The first Coast Guard vessel has sailed back into its permanent headquarters at Bulcock Beach, after emergency dredging works on the Pumicestone Passage were completed ahead of schedule.

photo courtesy of Jarrod Bleijie MP﻿ fb

The emergency operations have replenished the beach to provide a buffer against erosion, deepened the channel and improved the tidal exchange at the Pumicestone Passage entrance, supporting safer, more reliable conditions.

Deputy Premier and Minister for State Development, Infrastructure and Planning, Jarrod Bleijie, said that the emergency works were delivering immediate protection and restoring passage conditions, while the Crisafulli Government progressed a long-term solution to protect Bribie Island and the Pumicestone Passage.

For too long locals have been calling for action as Labor left this coastline and the passage to deteriorate year after year,” Bleijie said.

“The Crisafulli Government listened and we’re getting on with the job of restoring safer access now and committing to long-term protection for Bribie Island and the Pumicestone Passage.

“These works are improving access and conditions for boaties and supporting better water circulation and water quality in the passage – important immediate benefits while we develop the long-term protections this system needs.

“The final stage is to stabilize the newly constructed erosion barrier with sand fencing and vegetation, so it can perform over the long term and help build resilience along the coastline,” Bleijie concluded.

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