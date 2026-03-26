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EPA resumes Cuyahoga Falls dredging

Dredging
March 26, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) resumed cleanup of the Cuyahoga River in Gorge Metro Park in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, recently. Dredging was paused during the winter due to below-freezing temperatures.

photo courtesy of EPA

This project addresses polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), oil, grease, and various heavy metals, including cadmium and lead in the sediment trapped in the dam pool upstream of the Gorge Dam. The dam will be removed as part of a separate project, EPA said.

Material dredged from the dam pool is transported via pipeline to a specially constructed placement area two miles downstream to be stabilized and safely stored.

During the winter dredging pause, crews tested the methods used to help hold contaminated sediment in place to ensure the stabilized material meets strength requirements for final placement.

Under the project, EPA will remove more than 850,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment from the river.

The project is funded by the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and project partners through a cost-sharing agreement.

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