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Orion wins Matagorda dredging deal

Dredging
March 26, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Orion Marine Construction Inc., from Port Lavaca, Texas, has won a firm-fixed-price contract for pipeline maintenance dredging of the Matagorda Ship Channel from Peninsula to Point Comfort.

photo courtesy of Orion

The amount of this action is $11,858,900, with a total cumulative face value of $40,346,700,” the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received.

Work will be performed in Matagorda and Calhoun counties, Texas, with an estimated completion date of November 23, 2026.

Fiscal 2026 civil construction funds in the amount of $11,858,900 were obligated at the time of the award.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District, is the contracting activity.

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