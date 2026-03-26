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Van Oord’s profits more than doubled in 2025

Dredging
March 26, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

2025 was a strong year for Van Oord. Despite geopolitical volatility and economic uncertainty, they more than doubled the profits and continued investing in a more profitable and sustainable business.

photo courtesy of Van Oord

We delivered strong operational performance across 213 projects in 36 countries,” Van Oord said.

“Revenue amounted to EUR 2.6 billion compared with EUR 2.4 billion in 2024. EBITDA grew by 139%, reaching EUR 403 million, up from EUR 290 million in 2024. Thanks to these strong earnings, we were able to close the year with a net profit of EUR 110 million, an increase from EUR 43 million in 2024. Meanwhile, our order book remained stable at EUR 4.4 billion, and we ended the year in a financial healthy position.”

Van Oord’s Dredging & Infra business performed better than expected due to stable market conditions, especially in the second half of the year.

We ended the year with a recorded revenue of EUR 1,119 million (2024: EUR 1,363 million). Our Offshore Energy business recorded revenue of EUR 1,471 million (2024: EUR 1,079 million),” the company said.

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