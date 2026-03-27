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Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: Dredging Corporation of India procures 11 new dredgers

BREAKING NEWS: Dredging Corporation of India procures 11 new dredgers

Dredging
March 27, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCI) has announced plans to procure 11 modern dredgers over the next 5 years to strengthen India’s port infrastructure.

photo courtesy of DCI

DCI CEO & MD Captain S. Divakar said that all dredgers will be manufactured domestically under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Initiative, with contracts awarded to Hindustan Shipyard and other Indian shipyards.

Advanced dredgers will also be built in partnership with foreign companies, and world-class training institutions will be established across ports in Andhra Pradesh as per agreements with the state government,” Divakar said.

The Atmanirbhar Bharat Initiative is a comprehensive national strategy launched by the Government of India to promote economic self-reliance, resilience and sustainable growth.

Introduced in 2020 amid global economic disruptions, the initiative seeks to strengthen domestic capabilities across manufacturing, services, finance and technology, while remaining integrated with global value chains.

In the context of banking, finance and the Indian economy, Atmanirbhar Bharat represents a structural shift towards strengthening internal economic capacity, reducing external vulnerabilities and enhancing the efficiency of financial intermediation.

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