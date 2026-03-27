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Home Dredging Today Newcastle reinforces Stockton’s coastline with 8,500T of rock

Newcastle reinforces Stockton’s coastline with 8,500T of rock

Coastal Erosion
March 27, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The City of Newcastle has introduced a plan to reinforce one of Stockton’s key coastal protection structures with 8,500 tons of rock, reducing the risk of the area being inundated during extreme weather events. 

photo courtesy of City of Newcastle

This project is set to begin next month on a $5 million upgrade of the 600-meter long seawall adjacent to Mitchell Street, which has become progressively more exposed as a result of ongoing erosion in the area.

Commenting the news, City of Newcastle’s Executive Manager Environment and Sustainability, Marnie Kikken, said that this work was critical for the ongoing protection and maintenance of Stockton’s coastline.

The renewal of the Mitchell Street seawall is essential for maintaining a stable and resilient barrier in this area of Stockton,” Ms Kikken said.

“The project will increase the height of the seawall to reduce waves going over the top in large swells and provide ongoing protection of the road, utilities, and adjacent residential properties.

“The work will also extend the design-life of the seawall to 50 years, contributing to the long-term safety and security of the community against coastal hazards.”

Also, extensive remediation work will be carried out, including the removal of undersized or damaged rocks, and the repair of existing gabion baskets and the concrete stormwater outlets. 

Two long-reach excavators, designed for heavy duty marine, dredging and civil applications, will operate from the top of the seawall to place the new rocks, some weighing up to 5.3 tonnes each, into position.

The work is expected to be completed by early next year.

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