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Second WID pilot project underway at Tuttle Creek Lake

Dredging
March 27, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Kansas City District said that the second demonstration period for the innovative Water Injection Dredging project at Tuttle Creek Lake is now underway.

photo courtesy of USACE

USACE said that the this demonstration period will take place from March 26 – April 4, 2026, providing a real-world assessment of Water Injection Dredging’s effectiveness in sedimentation management within inland reservoirs.

According to USACE, this pioneering project aims to evaluate Water Injection Dredging (WID) as a potential alternative to traditional mechanical dredging. WID technology uses a pressurized and controlled injection of water to loosen sediment from the lakebed, allowing it to be carried downstream by the natural current.

This project represents a significant step forward in exploring sustainable dredging techniques to restore water storage capacity and evaluate the associated environmental effects,” said Laura Totten, Kansas City District project manager for the Tuttle Creek Reservoir Water Injection Dredging Demonstration Project.

Tuttle Creek Lake is the largest reservoir in the Kansas River Basin.

Over 40% of the population of Kansas, including the urban areas of Topeka, Kansas City, Manhattan and Lawrence depend on the flood control and water supply benefits of Tuttle Creek Lake, with many more utilizing the public resources for its recreational and environmental benefits.

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