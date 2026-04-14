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Castor announces $10M for Port Tampa Bay dredging

Dredging
April 14, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Florida Representative Kathy Castor joined Port Tampa Bay leadership last week to announce $10 million in federal funding to support the Tampa Harbor Navigation Improvement Project.

photo courtesy of porttb.com

“Port Tampa Bay is Florida’s largest, most dynamic port. It is absolutely vital to the economic well-being of all of our neighbors across the region and across the state,” said Castor. 

The funding included $3 million secured by Castor through Fiscal Year 2026 community project funding requests to advance Phase 1 planning, engineering and design. In addition, Castor led the Florida Congressional Delegation in securing $7 million in general-use funding through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, bringing the total investment to $10 million. 

The project will deepen the shipping channel from 43 feet to 47 feet along a 42-mile stretch, allowing the port to safely and accommodate larger, more modern vessels. 

Construction is anticipated to begin as early as 2027.

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